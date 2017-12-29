Argentina 'dirty war' killer gets house arrest

A woman stands with a picture of former police officer Miguel Etchecolatz that reads in Spanish, "He is not a poor man, he is a genocide" during a protest in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Etchecolatz was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity during Argentina last dictatorship but a court in Argentina has granted him house arrest Wednesday, due to health problems. Marina Devo AP Photo