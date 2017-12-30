World

Pakistan police rescue hostages held by drunken relative

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 01:59 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistani police have rescued 25 members of a family who were held hostage by a drunken relative in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Officer Israr Abbasi says police fired tear gas canisters into the home after the man shot and wounded a relative and a police officer Saturday.

Abbasi said suspect Abdur Rahim was injured as he scuffled with police. Relatives said Rahim held them hostage at gunpoint starting at midnight Friday.

Investigators say the man got drunk after suffering heavy gambling losses, including machinery from the family's construction business. Abbasi says Rahim will undergo medical tests to ascertain his mental condition and will be prosecuted accordingly.

