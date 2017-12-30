Egypt court jails ousted president over insulting judiciary

FILE - In this April 23, 2016, file photo, ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, wearing a red jumpsuit that designates he has been sentenced to death, sits inside a defendants cage in a makeshift courtroom at the national police academy, in an eastern suburb of Cairo, Egypt.An Egyptian court has convicted former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi and 18 others over insulting the judiciary, sentencing them to three years in prison. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo