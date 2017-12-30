World

Retired top Pakistani general dies in car accident

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 06:46 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ISLAMABAD

A retired top general of the Pakistani army has died in a car accident near the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

A military statement says Gen. Khalid Shameem Whyn, former chairman of the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was killed Saturday when his car overturned near Chakri on an intercity highway.

Three other people in the car were critically injured and one died on the way to a hospital.

Whyn retired from the army in 2013 after serving in various command positions during 42 years of service. Before assuming the job as chairman of the joint chiefs, Whyn held field positions in Quetta from 2007 till 2010, overseeing the Baloch insurgency and fallout of the war against militants in the tribal regions along the Afghan border.

