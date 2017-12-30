World

Palestinian wounded in clashes with Israel dies of wounds

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 07:01 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

Gaza's Health Ministry says a Palestinian injured in clashes with Israeli forces along the border has died.

The ministry said Saturday that Jamal Musleh, 20, succumbed to wounds sustained from a gunshot to the chest a day earlier.

Israel's military said that some 2,000 Palestinians had rolled burning tires and threw rocks at soldiers stationed nearby who fired "selectively against four main instigators."

Masked militants and mourners waving Palestinian flags carried Musleh's body through Gaza's streets at the funeral.

The protest was part of continued unrest sparked Dec. 6 by President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which the Palestinians viewed as siding with Israel on the most sensitive issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Thirteen Palestinians have died and dozens more wounded in the violence.

