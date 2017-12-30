World

German police warn parents as fireworks injuries mount

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 07:18 AM

BERLIN

Police in Germany are appealing to parents not to let children light fireworks as reports of explosives injuries mount in the runup to New Year's celebrations.

Dortmund police say a 7-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries to his hand and face Friday after a firecracker exploded in his hand.

The Berliner Morgenpost daily reported Saturday that a 13-year-old boy lost an eye in the capital due to a firecracker explosion.

Although most fireworks are only permitted to be used by people aged 18 or over, dozens of children suffer serious injuries every New Year in Germany from mishandled fireworks.

Authorities warn that especially powerful, illegal fireworks are responsible for many of the injuries.

