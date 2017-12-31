This image made from a video, shows search and rescue teams on back of boats in Hawkesbury River, New South Wales, Australia Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. A seaplane crashed into the river in Sydney on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
World

Seaplane crashes into Sydney river, killing all 6 on board

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 05:28 AM

SYDNEY

A seaplane crashed into a river in Sydney on Sunday afternoon, killing all six people on board, officials said.

The plane was carrying five passengers and a pilot when it crashed into the Hawkesbury River. Police divers recovered the bodies of all six victims a few hours later, New South Wales police said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it would investigate the incident.

The aircraft belonged to Sydney Seaplanes, which has been offering passengers the chance to see some of Sydney's most popular sights for 80 years, according to the company's website.

