World

Polish leader focuses on constitution in New Year's address

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 03:42 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 43 MINUTES AGO

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has invited his countrymen to help shape the nation's constitution in 2018, which marks a key national anniversary.

Duda gave his televised New Year's speech as tens of thousands of Poles, dressed against the cold, were flocking to free outdoor concerts in Warsaw and in many other cities to see in the New Year. Sumptuous fireworks shows were planned by local authorities.

In 2018 Poland will celebrate 100 years of regained statehood. Duda is planning a referendum on the new shape of the constitution, saying the current one does not meet present-day requirements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?

View More Video