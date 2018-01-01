World

Israeli minister wishes Iranian protesters 'success'

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 02:51 AM

JERUSALEM

A senior Israeli minister has wished Iranian protesters "success" but insists his country is not involved in the mass demonstrations that erupted in recent days.

In a radio interview on Monday, Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said Israel is "not getting involved, but I certainly wish the Iranian people success in the struggle for freedom and democracy."

Israel has long viewed Iran as its greatest security threat because of Tehran's nuclear program, its support for regional militants and Iranian leaders' frequent calls for Israel to be eliminated. Iran has long accused Israel, the United States and Britain of meddling in its internal affairs and working to overthrow its government.

In recent days Iran has seen widespread anti-government protests, the largest since those that followed a disputed election in 2009.

