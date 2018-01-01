World

About 40,000 French homes without power due to winter storm

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 08:20 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

PARIS

French power grid company Enedis says about 40,000 homes are without power in France's western region of Brittany due to winter storm Carmen.

The storm hit France's Atlantic coast Monday as national weather service Meteo-France warned of gusts of winds up to 140 kilometer per hour (87 mph).

No major damage was observed at midday.

Seaside cities have canceled their traditional New Year swimming in the cold sea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The storm is expected to move across the country later Monday and toward Germany overnight.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?

View More Video