German nationalist's anti-Muslim tweet prompts complaint

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017 file photo Beatrix von Storch of the nationalist and anti-Islam Alternative for Germany party delivers a speech during a party congress in Hannover, Germany. Von Storch has run into trouble with police and Twitter over her response to a Cologne police tweet offering New Year greetings in Arabic. She tweeted her objections to a Saturday police tweet in Arabic, alongside other foreign languages. dpa via AP, file Hauke-Christian Dittrich