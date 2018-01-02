World

German, Bulgarian tourist couple found dead on Greek island

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 08:18 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greek authorities say a young tourist couple has been found dead in a house they were renting on a western island, with initial indications pointing to a double suicide.

Police said Tuesday the couple, whose bodies were found on the island of Kefalonia, had been identified as a 30-year-old German man and a 23-year-old woman of Bulgarian descent.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, and the bodies were being transported to the port city of Patras on the mainland for autopsies.

The two were found on New Year's Eve by the owner of the house they had been renting since Dec. 26.

