World

Series of mild to moderate earthquakes rattles Macedonia

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 09:09 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SKOPJE, Macedonia

A series of mild to moderate earthquakes rattled Macedonia early Tuesday, causing panic and minor damage to houses near the epicenter. No injuries were reported.

Macedonia's National Seismological Observatory says the strongest earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 and struck at 5:24 a.m. local time (0324 GMT), 145 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of the capital, Skopje, in the Dojran area near the border with Greece.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of about 15 kilometers, was also felt in Greece and Bulgaria.

The observatory says about 100 mild tremors were registered since late Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Dojran area has had strong earthquakes in the past.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?

View More Video