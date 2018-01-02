More Videos

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Pause
Snow in the ABC11 forecast! 2:03

Snow in the ABC11 forecast!

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Cold? Try a polar bear plunge on a sub-freezing day. 1:48

Cold? Try a polar bear plunge on a sub-freezing day.

Strangely hypnotic: Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Strangely hypnotic: Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools 1:32

Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools

Roy Williams searching for a 'perfect' UNC lineup 0:53

Roy Williams searching for a 'perfect' UNC lineup

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

  • Peruvian bus crash claims at least 30 victims

    A bus fell off of a cliff in a remote area 70 kilometers from Lima, Peru on Jan. 2, 2018. Officials say at least 30 people were killed.

A bus fell off of a cliff in a remote area 70 kilometers from Lima, Peru on Jan. 2, 2018. Officials say at least 30 people were killed. Chimbote Peru Noticiero al Dia via AP
A bus fell off of a cliff in a remote area 70 kilometers from Lima, Peru on Jan. 2, 2018. Officials say at least 30 people were killed. Chimbote Peru Noticiero al Dia via AP

World

At least 46 dead when bus plunges onto rocky beach in Peru

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LIMA, Peru

At least 46 people died when a bus tumbled down a cliff onto a rocky beach Tuesday along a narrow stretch of highway known as the "Devil's Curve," Peruvian police and fire officials said.

The bus was carrying 57 passengers to Peru's capital when it was struck by a tractor trailer shortly before noon and plunged down the slope, said Claudia Espinoza with Peru's voluntary firefighter brigade.

The blue bus came to rest upside down on a strip of shore next to the Pacific, the lifeless bodies of passengers strewn among the rocks.

"It's very sad for us as a country to suffer an accident of this magnitude," Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said in a statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rescuers had to struggle to rescue survivors and recover the dead from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Lima.

No road leads directly to the beach, complicating rescue efforts, Espinoza said. Police and firefighters used helicopters to transport six survivors with serious injuries to nearby hospitals.

Traffic accidents are common along Peru's roadways, with more than 2,600 people killed in 2016. More than three dozen died when three buses and a truck collided in 2015 on the main costal highway. Twenty people were killed in November when a bus plunged off a bridge into a river in the southern Andes.

The nation's deadliest traffic crash on record happened in 2013 when a makeshift bus carrying 51 Quechua Indians back from a party in southeastern Peru fell off a cliff into a river, killing everyone on board.

Espinoza said the passengers in Tuesday's crash included many returning to Lima after celebrating the New Year's holiday with family outside the city.

The highway is known as the "Devil's Curve" because it is narrow, frequently shrouded in mist and curves along a cliff that has seen numerous accidents. Police said the bus fell an estimated 80 meters (262 feet).

Miguel Sidia, a transportation expert in Peru, said that while road conditions in the Andean nation have improved in recent years, lack of driver education and little enforcement of road rules still lead to many fatalities each year.

He called on authorities to immediately conduct studies into building a new highway farther from the cliff where the accident occurred.

"As a Peruvian, it's shameful," he said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Pause
Snow in the ABC11 forecast! 2:03

Snow in the ABC11 forecast!

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Cold? Try a polar bear plunge on a sub-freezing day. 1:48

Cold? Try a polar bear plunge on a sub-freezing day.

Strangely hypnotic: Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Strangely hypnotic: Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools 1:32

Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools

Roy Williams searching for a 'perfect' UNC lineup 0:53

Roy Williams searching for a 'perfect' UNC lineup

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

View More Video