World

Rome mayor moves to delay start of trial on lying charges

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 09:20 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

ROME

Rome's mayor is seeking to delay the start of her trial on charges that she lied about a City Hall appointment.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Mayor Virginia Raggi said she was innocent. She said she was opting for the "immediate judgment" procedure, which allows her to skip the Jan. 9 preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial at a later date. She says that will "determine the truth as soon as possible."

The move, however, will likely postpone the start of the trial until after Italy's March 4 general election, where Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is hoping to wrest control of the Italian government for the first time.

Raggi has been the movement's highest-profile office-holder, but her administration has been bedeviled by the appointment scandal and Rome's continued decay.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video