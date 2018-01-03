World

Hungary, Poland see anti-migration stance spreading in EU

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 09:12 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

The prime ministers of Hungary and Poland say their countries' anti-immigration policies are gaining strength within the 28-nation European Union.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, making his first bilateral visit since assuming office in December, and his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, also highlighted the contributions made by their countries to Europe's economic growth and stability.

Morawiecki and Orban restated their rejection of EU efforts to resettle refugees among members of the bloc.

Poland is facing possible sanctions from the EU because of its perceived erosion of democratic principles, including recent steps increasing government control of the judiciary. While Orban has vowed to block any punitive measures against Poland by the EU, neither leader mentioned the issue during Wednesday's news conference in the Hungarian parliament.

