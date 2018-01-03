World

Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israeli army

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018

RAMALLAH, West Bank

A Palestinian hospital official says a teenage boy was killed in clashes with the Israeli army, which says troops fired at an armed protester.

Fathi Abu Mughli, director of Istishari Hospital, said Musab Tamemi, 17, was shot in the neck. Residents of the village of Dir Nizam, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, said protesters were clashing with Israeli forces.

Israel's military said soldiers opened fire at a protester with a gun during clashes. It says it is reviewing the incident.

There has been in spike in violence since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital last month and said he would move the U.S. Embassy to the contested city. The move sparked outrage among the Palestinians and across the Muslim world.

