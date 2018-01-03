World

'Hero' in Manchester blast admits stealing from victims

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 09:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LONDON

A homeless man characterized as a hero after the Manchester Arena bombing has admitted stealing from victims of last year's extremist attack.

Closed-circuit TV footage played in court showed 33-year-old Chris Parker stealing a purse and mobile phone from victims of the May attack that claimed 22 lives.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday at Manchester Crown Court to theft and fraud.

Judge David Hernandez ordered Parker held in custody until a Jan. 30 sentencing date. He said a prison term is "most likely."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Parker received global attention after he claimed to have helped comfort a number of injured and dying victims after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Prosecutors said Parker provided "limited assistance" to victims but also robbed some.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video