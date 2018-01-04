American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe freed 'for now'

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 file photo U.S. Citizen Martha O' Donovan, right, appears at the Harare Magistrates court escorted by a plain clothes police officer shielding her face in Harare. A Zimbabwean court on Thursday Jan. 4, 2018 freed "for now" an American woman charged with subversion for allegedly describing the former president on Twitter as a "sick man." Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo