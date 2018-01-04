World

Japan's foreign minister assures Pakistan of cooperation

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:04 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ISLAMABAD

Japan's foreign minister has assured Pakistan of his country's cooperation with Islamabad on the subject of security and counter terrorism efforts.

During a two-day visit, Taro Kono met with Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at the military's headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

A military statement on Thursday says Kono was briefed on Pakistan's war on terror and contributions toward regional peace.

It said the Japanese minister expressed appreciation of Pakistan's efforts toward regional peace and stability and assured his hosts that Tokyo looks forward to enhancing its security cooperation with Pakistan, especially in the field of counter terrorism.

Kono was also to meet with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abasi, Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif and other officials during his visit.

