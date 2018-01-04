Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan, centre, briefs the media at Dundalk Police station, as detectives investigating the murder of a Japanese man and attacks on two others during a series of random attacks in Dundalk, Ireland, Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018. Police say one man has been arrested and detained at the Dundalk Police Station in the Republic of Ireland just south of the border with Northern Ireland. Media reports say the man in custody is an 18-year-old Egyptian.
Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan, centre, briefs the media at Dundalk Police station, as detectives investigating the murder of a Japanese man and attacks on two others during a series of random attacks in Dundalk, Ireland, Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018. Police say one man has been arrested and detained at the Dundalk Police Station in the Republic of Ireland just south of the border with Northern Ireland. Media reports say the man in custody is an 18-year-old Egyptian. PA via AP David Young
World

Irish police find no link to extremism in fatal stabbing

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:08 AM

LONDON

Irish police investigating a series of attacks that left one man dead and two injured say they have found no ties to extremism.

Police said Thursday that they have found "no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist-related."

An 18-year-old Egyptian man is being questioned as a suspect. He was arrested Wednesday after one man was stabbed to death and two others were injured in the town of Dundalk, just south of the border with Northern Ireland.

The three attacks took place at three separate locations within 40 minutes of each other. Police said after the arrest that an extremist link was one line of inquiry.

The victim who died was a 24-year-old Japanese man.

No motive for the seemingly random attacks has been made public.

