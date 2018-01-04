UN Security Council to meet on Iran protests, at US request

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, Gholamali Khoshroo, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks at a U.N. Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters. As nationwide protests have shaken Iran over the last week, the Islamic Republic increasingly has blamed its foreign foes for fomenting the unrest. So far though, there’s no direct evidence offered by Tehran to support that claim. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo