FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, the sacked Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras arrives at the National Court for questioning by a National Court judge investigating possible rebellion charges, in Madrid, Spain. A Spanish court on Thursday Jan. 4, 2018 is reviewing an appeal by Junqueras against his imprisonment as he awaits formal charges over possible rebellion, sedition and embezzlement in the restive region's recent drive for independence from Spain.
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, the sacked Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras arrives at the National Court for questioning by a National Court judge investigating possible rebellion charges, in Madrid, Spain. A Spanish court on Thursday Jan. 4, 2018 is reviewing an appeal by Junqueras against his imprisonment as he awaits formal charges over possible rebellion, sedition and embezzlement in the restive region's recent drive for independence from Spain. Paul White, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, the sacked Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras arrives at the National Court for questioning by a National Court judge investigating possible rebellion charges, in Madrid, Spain. A Spanish court on Thursday Jan. 4, 2018 is reviewing an appeal by Junqueras against his imprisonment as he awaits formal charges over possible rebellion, sedition and embezzlement in the restive region's recent drive for independence from Spain. Paul White, File AP Photo

World

Spanish court says ex-Catalan vice president to stay in jail

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 07:33 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MADRID

Supreme Court judges Friday ruled against allowing ousted Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras out of jail while he is investigated for rebellion and other charges stemming from the restive region's recent drive for independence from Spain.

In the decision, the judges said there was a risk that Junqueras might again commit crimes as there was no sign he intended changing his ways.

The pro-secession Junqueras was one of several members of Catalonia's sacked government jailed on provisional charges after regional lawmakers declared independence on Oct. 27. Other ex-officials, including former President Carles Puigdemont, are fugitives in Brussels.

Junqueras had hoped to be released to take full part in Catalonia's new parliament following elections imposed by Spain in which secessionist parties won the most seats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video