Report: 11 Saudi princes arrested for palace protest

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 04:31 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A state-linked Saudi news website says 11 princes have been arrested and will be tried for staging a protest at one of the king's palaces and refusing orders to leave.

The Sabq website, quoting unnamed officials, reported Saturday that a division of the National Guard, which is tasked with protecting the royal family, was ordered to arrest the princes. The news website reports the royals were sent to Ha'ir prison, a large maximum security facility south of the capital, Riyadh, run by Saudi intelligence services, where criminals, militants and al-Qaida terrorists are held.

Sabq reports the princes were demanding financial compensation from a judgment involving one of their cousins and demanding the king reverse a decision to suspend payments for royals' water and electricity bills.

