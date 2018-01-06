World

Minister: Norway to extradite cleric if Italy convicts him

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 05:36 AM

UPDATED 30 MINUTES AGO

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Norway's justice minister says an Iraqi-born cleric suspected of enticing recruits to fight in Iraq and Syria will be extradited if a court in Italy convicts him.

Norwegian newspaper Nettavisen reported Saturday that Najmaddin Faraj Ahmad's trial is scheduled to start Wednesday without the Norway-based cleric known as Mullah Krekar being physically present in court.

Italian prosecutors allege that Krekar is behind Rawti Shax, a European network aimed at violently overthrowing the government in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and replacing it with a radical caliphate.

Krekar has denied the allegations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Norwegian Justice Minister Per-Willy Amundsen told Nettavisen that Krekar should be sent to Italy, if he is found guilty.

Krekar tried to fight a previous extradition request from Italy, which courts in Norway approved before the request was withdrawn.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video