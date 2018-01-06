German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel, right, and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu deliver a statement in Goslar, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. The German and Turkish foreign ministers are taking small steps toward restoring friendlier relations after more than a year of tension between their countries. But they are making clear that differences remain.
World

Germany, Turkey take small steps to restore friendlier ties

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 06:52 AM

BERLIN

The German and Turkish foreign ministers are taking small steps toward restoring friendlier relations after more than a year of tension between their countries. But they also made clear that differences remain.

Germany's Sigmar Gabriel welcomed Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu to his hometown of Goslar on Saturday amid a wider effort by the Turkish leadership to improve the country's strained relationship with Europe.

A major irritant in relations between the two countries has been Turkey's jailing of several German or German-Turkish nationals, including a prominent journalist, on terror-related charges.

Gabriel said there has been some softening lately. He says he and Cavusoglu agreed to recommend that a joint German-Turkish economic commission that hasn't met recently reconvene.

Gabriel says they also want to revive a "strategic dialogue" between the two foreign ministries.

