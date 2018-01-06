World

Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox patriarch for land deals

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 07:35 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BETHLEHEM, West Bank

Dozens of Palestinians in Bethlehem are protesting the arrival of the Greek Orthodox patriarch of the Holy Land to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

The protesters scuffled with Palestinian police and church supporters Saturday as Theophilos III made his way toward the Church of the Nativity, revered as Jesus' birthplace. Palestinians have been demanding his resignation for allegedly selling church land to Israelis in sweetheart deals.

Protesters and others pushed down temporary metal fencing and engaged in shoving and kicking about a kilometer from the church where Christmas services are set to be held. The Orthodox mark Christmas according to the Gregorian, rather than Julian, calendar.

The church is one of the largest real estate owners in the Holy Land. It is dominated by Greek clergy while the flock is overwhelmingly Palestinian.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video