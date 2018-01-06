Ecuadorean village rings in new year with devil dance

A boy wearing a devil mask participates in the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Thousands of singing and dancing devils take over the mountain town for six days of revelry in the streets. Local legend holds that anyone who adopts a costume for the celebration and wears it at the event six years in a row will have good luck. Dolores Ochoa AP Photo