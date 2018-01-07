FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 14, 2015, a protestors dressed as a fox demonstrates to keep a ban on fox hunting, near to the Houses of Parliament in London. During a TV interview broadcast Sunday Jan. 7, 2018, Prime Minister Theresa May said the British government is scrapping a promise to reconsider the current ban on fox hunting until after the next election, due in 2022, a centuries-old rural tradition contentiously outlawed more than a decade ago.
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 14, 2015, a protestors dressed as a fox demonstrates to keep a ban on fox hunting, near to the Houses of Parliament in London. During a TV interview broadcast Sunday Jan. 7, 2018, Prime Minister Theresa May said the British government is scrapping a promise to reconsider the current ban on fox hunting until after the next election, due in 2022, a centuries-old rural tradition contentiously outlawed more than a decade ago. Frank Augstein, FILE AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 14, 2015, a protestors dressed as a fox demonstrates to keep a ban on fox hunting, near to the Houses of Parliament in London. During a TV interview broadcast Sunday Jan. 7, 2018, Prime Minister Theresa May said the British government is scrapping a promise to reconsider the current ban on fox hunting until after the next election, due in 2022, a centuries-old rural tradition contentiously outlawed more than a decade ago. Frank Augstein, FILE AP Photo

World

Britain scraps plan for vote on lifting fox hunting ban

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 09:21 AM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

The British government said Sunday it is scrapping a promise to reconsider the ban on fox hunting, a centuries-old rural tradition contentiously outlawed more than a decade ago.

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party pledged during last year's election to let lawmakers vote on repealing the ban.

The party did worse than expected, losing its majority in Parliament.

May said in a BBC interview that she had received a "clear message" from the public and would not hold a vote before the next election, due by 2022.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Allowing dogs to chase and kill wild mammals was banned in 2004 amid concerns about animal cruelty. Polls suggest most Britons oppose lifting the ban.

The ban did not end traditional hunts, in which mounted riders and a pack of hounds race across the countryside. Many hunts now follow a scent trail instead of a fox, or work around loopholes in the law.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video