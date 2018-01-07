Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Israeli PM backs Trump critique of Palestinian UN aid agency

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 07:46 AM

JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he "completely agrees" with President Donald Trump's critique of the U.N. agency aiding Palestinian refugees.

Netanyahu at his Sunday weekly Cabinet meeting also reiterated support for Trump's threat to cut aid to Palestinians.

The development comes after Israeli media indicated that despite public declarations, Israel is concerned about the ramifications of such a move.

Netanyahu says the organization "perpetuates the Palestinian refugee problem" and the "right of return narrative, in order to eliminate the state of Israel."

The U.S. is the largest donor to UNRWA, the U.N. agency that assists Palestinian refugees. Ending the American aid could precipitate a humanitarian crisis, particularly in the impoverished Gaza Strip, where the majority of residents are eligible for UNRWA's support. Israel could find itself footing the bill.

