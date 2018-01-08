World

South Sudan accuses ex-military chief of joining opposition

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 08:41 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

JUBA, South Sudan

South Sudan's government is accusing former military chief of staff Paul Malong of ordering opposition fighters to attack government positions across the country.

Government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny on Monday pointed to audio tapes leaked on social media, alleging that Malong was heard giving orders for fighting that included clashes outside the capital, Juba, last week that violated a cease-fire.

The tapes could not be independently verified. Malong's wife, Lucy Ayak Malek, denies it was her husband speaking.

Malong had been one of President Salva Kiir's closest allies before he was fired in May and put under house arrest. In November he was granted permission to leave the country on medical grounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Sudan's civil war has killed tens of thousands. The Dec. 24 cease-fire has seen multiple violations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video