Egypt detains 2 police after detainee death sparks clashes

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 09:02 AM

CAIRO

Egyptian officials say two policemen have been taken into custody after the death of a detainee sparked clashes in the capital.

Dozens of protesters tried to storm a police station in Cairo's Mokattam neighborhood on Saturday after a detainee held on drug-related suspicions died in custody. Police arrested 43 protesters.

Officials say prosecutors on Monday ordered the two police held for 24 hours and extended the protesters' detention by 15 days. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.

Anger at widespread police brutality helped spark the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Rights groups say mistreatment and torture are still widespread in Egyptian prisons, allegations denied by the government.

