World

Pakistan releases 147 Indians jailed for illegal fishing

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 09:17 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LAHORE, Pakistan

A Pakistani official says 147 Indians detained for fishing illegally have been released from prison and handed over to Indian authorities.

The South Asian rivals often arrest fishermen suspected of trespassing in their territorial waters and then periodically release large numbers of them in what is billed as goodwill gestures.

Pakistan released 145 Indian fishermen last month and 220 the previous year. India reciprocated after the 2016 release, but freed a smaller number of Pakistani fishermen.

Maj. Azam Sher, spokesman for Pakistan's paramilitary rangers, said the 147 were allowed to cross the border into India on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the Indian side.

