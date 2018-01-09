World

Malaysia PM visits Saudi king despite controversy over ties

January 09, 2018

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak has met with Saudi King Salman in a visit to the kingdom that highlights the close and at times controversial relationship forged between them.

Najib has clung to power despite a corruption scandal that involved nearly $700 million. Malaysia's attorney general cleared Najib of wrongdoing, saying the millions transferred to his personal bank account were a donation from the Saudi royal family and that most of it was returned.

Meanwhile, the state investment fund he established is under investigation in the U.S. amid allegations of a global money-laundering scheme.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency says the two leaders discussed areas of cooperation during their meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by Saudi royal court advisers as well as Malaysia's minister of Islamic affairs.

