New clashes outside South Sudan's capital said to kill 4

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 09:25 AM

JUBA, South Sudan

South Sudan's armed opposition says four government soldiers have been killed in new clashes just outside the capital, Juba.

The opposition says soldiers in two vehicles attacked their position Tuesday morning in Wunu'Lyet, less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Juba.

It's the latest violation of a cease-fire that began Dec. 24 with the hope of calming a civil war that has entered its fifth year.

Opposition spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel calls the fighting "a clear demonstration that (President) Salva Kiir has no intention whatsoever to respect the signed cessation of hostilities." He says two rebels were wounded.

Army spokesman Lual Ruai Koang says he isn't aware of any new fighting.

South Sudan's civil war has killed tens of thousands. Another round of high-level peace talks is scheduled for February.

