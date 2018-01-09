World

German given 3½ year sentence over Hamburg G20 riot

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 09:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

A man has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison for throwing a bottle at police officers during the riots that accompanied last year's Group of 20 summit in Hamburg — the highest sentence yet over the disturbances.

German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the Hamburg district court convicted the 28-year-old German, whose name wasn't released, of bodily harm, attacking officers and breaching the peace. The court found that the man, who had a significant previous criminal record, broke a beer bottle and threw it at police, hitting one officer and lightly injuring his hand.

Hamburg saw three nights of violence during the anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world's biggest industrial and developing countries met in the northern port city in early July.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video