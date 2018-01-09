World

Bomb targeting police kills 6 in Pakistan

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 09:40 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

QUETTA, Pakistan

Police in Pakistan say a bomb targeting a police truck has killed six people and wounded 17 in the city of Quetta.

Abdur Razzaq Cheema, the Quetta police chief, says four of those killed in Tuesday's attack, and most of the wounded, were policemen.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed the attack, saying a suicide bomber targeted a police contingent returning from duty at the provincial assembly building.

The assembly met Tuesday for a no-confidence vote against the province's chief minister, Shanullah Zehri, who resigned from his post before the vote could be taken. He is likely to be replaced with another member of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Baluchistan province has been a scene of low level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups. Islamic militants also operate in the region.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video