Embattled Peruvian president names 'reconciliation cabinet'

Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, left, laughs with new Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin, center, during the swearing in ceremony for Kuczynski's new cabinet, at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Kuczynski has named a new "cabinet of reconciliation" following his close brush with impeachment and controversial pardon of a former president convicted of human rights abuses. Martin Mejia AP Photo