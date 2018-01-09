The Latest: South Korea's Moon willing to meet North's Kim

The Latest on efforts to reduce tensions between North and South Korea (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
South Korea's president says he's willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un under certain conditions, after their countries agreed in high-level talks to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.
President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday he's open to meeting with Kim to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff. But he says the success of such a summit must be guaranteed before the meeting can be realized.
Never miss a local story.
Moon also says he will call for more talks with North Korea to help defuse the nuclear issue.
On Tuesday, the Koreas held their first high-level talks in two years. North Korea agreed to send a delegation to the Games and both sides agreed to hold talks on reducing tensions along their border.
___
10:30 a.m.
South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.
President Moon Jae-in spoke Wednesday, a day after the two Koreas held high-level talks for the first time in two years and agreed to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.
North Korea will send a delegation of officials, athletes and others to the Feb. 9-25 Games and both sides agreed to hold talks on reducing tensions along their border.
The accord followed a year of heightened tension over the North's nuclear program that saw the danger of war on the peninsula.
Comments