World

Colombia withdraws peace negotiator in talks with rebels

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos says new rebel attacks have prompted him to recall his chief negotiator to peace talks with the country's last remaining insurgent group.

The reported clashes came hours after the expiration of a bilateral cease-fire.

In a short address on state television Wednesday, Santos condemned the attacks and said he is asking Gustavo Bell to return from talks in Ecuador "to evaluate the process."

Representatives from Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army were slated to meet Wednesday in Ecuador and were expected to discuss the terms of a new cease-fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video