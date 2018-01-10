World

Paraguay city closes shop selling alleged transgender dolls

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ASUNCION, Paraguay

Authorities in the Paraguayan border town of Ciudad del Este have temporarily closed a shop accused of selling transgender dolls.

Mayor Sandra McLeon is justifying the decision by saying the city last year declared itself "pro-life and family."

City attorney Christian Cabral says the shop also was closed Tuesday for failing to pay this year's commercial tax and was selling toys when it's only authorized to sell electronic goods.

The dolls had caused a local media stir after some customers complained. They appear to be standard baby dolls with a red ribbon around the head, but with male genitalia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shop manager Esther Bazan has told local reporters that the dolls came from China. She says tourists from neighboring Brazil and Argentina had found them funny, but other customers were upset.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

    Russia's Ministry of Defense produced this viral New Year's video featuring a pack of puppies playing in the snow. The pups seen playing in the snow will train to be bomb-sniffing dogs.

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? 1:20

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?
Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video