5 Mexican states get highest US 'do not travel' warning

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, investigators mark the spot where spent bullet casing fell next several bodies lying on a road in the town of Navolato, Sinaloa state, Mexico. Five states in Mexico have gotten the sternest “do not travel” advisories under a revamped U.S. State Department system unveiled Wednesday, Jan. 10 2017. The five include the northern border state of Tamaulipas and the Pacific coast states of Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacan and Guerrero, placing the states on the same level warning level as Somalia, Yemen, Syria or Afghanistan. Enric Marti, File AP Photo