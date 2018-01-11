Study: Warming puts millions more at risk from river floods

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo taken with a drone shows the flooded village of Rees at river Rhine, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Scientists say millions more people around the world are threatened by river floods in coming decades due to climate change. Researchers in Germany say greater flood defenses are particularly needed in the United States, parts of India and Africa, Indonesia and Central Europe. dpa via AP Arnulf Stoffel