US refuses visa for Serbia's army chief of staff

In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, chief-of-staff of the Serbian Armed Forces Ljubisa Dikovic, left, reviews the honour guard during a bilateral Serbian and U.S. airborne exercise at Lisicji jarak airport, some 15 kilometres

10 miles) north of Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin says the rejection of a U.S. visa application for the army chief of staff will have consequences for military relations between the two countries.