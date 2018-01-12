Hungary irate over Romanian leader's comments about autonomy

FILE - A file photo taken on March 10, 2013, shows participants holding a huge Sekler flag in front of the Romanian embassy during a demonstration for Szekler autonomy in Budapest, Hungary. Hungary's foreign minister says provocative comments by Romania's prime minister about autonomy efforts by Szeklers, a group of ethnic Hungarians in Romania, are "totally unacceptable" and "unworthy of the 21st century." Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018, on Realitatea TV that "if the Szekler flag flies on institutions there, they'll all fly next to the flag." MTI via AP,file Lajos Soos