FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump used profane language Thursday, Jan. 11, as he questioned why the U.S. should permit immigrants from certain countries, according to three people briefed on the conversation. The White House did not deny the comment.
World

Haiti calls reported Trump remark 'racist,' says 'shocked'

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 09:38 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti

Haiti says it is "deeply shocked and outraged" by President Donald Trump's reported vulgar remark on migration calling it "racist."

The Haitian government says in a statement that "these insulting and reprehensible statements in no way reflect the virtues of wisdom, restraint and discernment that must be cultivated by any high political authority."

It adds that the comment as reported "reflects a totally erroneous and racist view of the Haitian community and its contribution to the United States."

On Thursday Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa.

Trump denied Friday that he used the vulgar expression, saying "this was not the language used."

Haiti's ambassador to Washington told local radio that his government complained to the U.S. Embassy in Haiti.

