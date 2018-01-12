Russia says it eliminated Syria rebels who attacked its base

A Russian officer stands next to drones that attacked the Russian air base in Syria and were captured by the Russian military are displayed at a briefing in the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Saturday's, Jan.6, 2018 raid against the Hemeimeem air base and a Russian naval facility in Tartus involved 13 drones, seven of the drones were shot down by air defense systems and the remaining six were forced to land, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo