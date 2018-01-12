A Russian officer stands next to drones that attacked the Russian air base in Syria and were captured by the Russian military are displayed at a briefing in the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Saturday's, Jan.6, 2018 raid against the Hemeimeem air base and a Russian naval facility in Tartus involved 13 drones, seven of the drones were shot down by air defense systems and the remaining six were forced to land, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
A Russian officer stands next to drones that attacked the Russian air base in Syria and were captured by the Russian military are displayed at a briefing in the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Saturday's, Jan.6, 2018 raid against the Hemeimeem air base and a Russian naval facility in Tartus involved 13 drones, seven of the drones were shot down by air defense systems and the remaining six were forced to land, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo
World

Russia says it eliminated Syria rebels who attacked its base

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 09:56 AM

MOSCOW

The Russian military says it has eliminated a group of rebels who have attacked Russia's air base in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it tracked down the rebels with drones and struck them with artillery while they were getting into a minibus in the northwestern province of Idlib. It said in Friday's statement that the Russian military also destroyed a rebel facility for assembling drones in Idlib.

The mortar shelling of the Hemeimeem air base killed two Russian servicemen on New Year's eve, according to the Russian military. Last weekend, the rebels launched a drone attack on Hemeimeem and a Russian naval base in Tartus, which was repelled by the Russian military. It was the first such raid since Russian launched its campaign in Syria in September 2015.

