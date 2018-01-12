World

At least 3 dead, 16 injured in Venezuela unrest over food

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:00 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Two days of protests and looting in western Venezuela over food shortages have left at least three people dead and 16 more injured.

The mayor of Arapuey in the state of Merida tells El Universal newspaper that the dead include a 17-year-old shot during a demonstration Wednesday and two others hit by gunfire Thursday at a business where people had formed a line for food.

Separately, the president of the National Federal of Cattle Ranchers says at least two farms were attacked by mobs of people who slaughtered cows.

An opposition lawmaker posted a video on Twitter showing a dozen men attacking a cow with rocks and a machete as one says, "We are hungry."

Venezuela is in the midst of deepening economic crisis.

