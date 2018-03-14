Stephen Hawking, best-known physicist of his time, has died

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Orangutan smoking a cigarette shown in video at Indonesian zoo Pause Giant 'Hogzilla' wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong Winter Olympic Games: Opening Ceremony from South Korea North Korea holds military parade ahead of Winter Olympics U.S. B-52 hits Taliban training camp hard Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? Christmas Around the World Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

