Swiss court sentences youth soccer coach to life for murders

The drawing shows Thomas N., left, and his public defender Renate Senn, right, at the district court Lenzburg in Schafisheim, Switzerland on Friday, March 16, 2018. The court in Switzerland has sentenced the youth soccer coach to life in prison for the brutal slayings of four people that shocked the Alpine nation. The Lenzburg regional court found Thomas N., whose surname wasn’t released, guilty of killing a 48-year-old woman, her 13- and 19-year-old sons, and the older teen's 21-year-old girlfriend in December 2015. Keystone via AP Drawing by Sibylle Heusser